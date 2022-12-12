Texas A&M Student Senators Submit A Report And Visit With The College Station City Council

Texas A&M’s student senate recently submitted a report of legislative priorities with the College Station city council.

That was followed by the appearance of five student senators who made comments during the December 8 council meeting.

Priorities and concerns by the senators included housing, traffic congestion, more sidewalks, and to continue communication with the council and city management.

Mayor John Nichols thanked the student senators and encouraged them to contact the city manager’s office with future issues.

Click HERE to read and download the Texas A&M student government report to the College Station city council.

Click below for comments during the December 8, 2022 College Station city council meeting.