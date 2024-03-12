Texas A&M Softball’s Kennedy Named D1 Softball National Pitcher of the Week

Press release from Texas A&M Athletics:

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION – Texas A&M ace Emiley Kennedy has earned D1 Softball National Pitcher of the Week honors, following her dominating performances in the SEC opening series sweep of South Carolina.

Kennedy has been a nightmare for hitters all season and most recently she continued to show her dominance keeping the Gamecocks scoreless in all three of her appearances. The left-handed thrower finished the weekend series 2-0 and earned a save, while grinding through 13.0 scoreless innings. She totaled 15 punchouts and kept batters limited to a .182 average at the dish.

The Woodlands, Texas, native, ranks top 20 in the nation in numerous pitching categories, including No. 1 in wins (12), No. 1 in shutouts (6), No. 4 in strikeouts (99) and No. 10 in saves (3), while her 0.72 ERA is 19th in the country.

Kennedy opened the series striking out 10 Gamecocks and recording her sixth shutout. She went the distance for the 10th time in 11 starts and registered her fifth double-digit strikeout game of the season. The 6-foot-2 power pitcher earned her second win with 5.0 scoreless innings of relief in game two, improving her record to 12-1. Kennedy was called on a third time entering the circle with a 2-0 lead and runner on third with no outs in the seventh inning of the series finale. The junior yielded a walk and RBI single before slamming the door shut with a groundout, strikeout and fly out.

The national recognition marks a career first for Lefty and marks the fifth in program history and second in as many years as Julia Cottrill garnered recognition on May 2, 2023. Kennedy joins Megan Gibson (April 13, 2008) as the only Aggie pitchers to receive a national weekly honor.