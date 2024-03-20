Texas A&M Softball Travels to Texas State

News release from Texas A&M Athletics:

SAN MARCOS – The No. 14 Texas A&M softball team is slated for a top 20 midweek matchup against No. 19 Texas State Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Bobcat Softball Stadium.

Aggies making the trip can purchase tickets at the gate for $15 or at txst.com/tickets. Those unable to attend can stream the game on ESPN+ with Brant Freeman (play-by-play) and Hailey MacKay (analyst) on the call. All Aggie softball games can be heard on the 12th Man Mobile app or locally on Gospel 97.3

NATIONAL RANKINGS

Texas A&M (25-3) owns an RPI ranking of 10 and boasts a top 25 ranking in all four nationally recognized polls, including No. 12 in the NFCA, D1 Softball and Softball America rankings, while sitting at No. 14 in the ESPN/USA Softball poll. Statistically, the Aggies rank top 20 in the nation in numerous categories, including No. 7 in shutouts (10), No. 10 in ERA (1.59) and No. 18 in strikeout-to-walk ratio (3.20), while the offense is No. 10 in slugging percentage (0.575), No. 12 on-base percentage (.427) and No. 12 in home runs (39).

NON-CONFERENCE NUMBERS

The Aggies are 20-2 in non-conference action, including a 3-0 record on the road with a pair of wins at San Diego State and one at Cal State Fullerton. Three Aggies are batting over .400 at the plate, including Allie Enright (.460), Jazmine Hill (.444) and Amari Harper (.442). Hill leads the team in OPS (1.478), runs (26), hits (24) and RBI (25), while Emiley Kennedy has posted a 0.87 ERA in 64.1 innings of work and striking out 84 batters.

WE LIKE IT WITH 2 OUTS

Texas A&M has found success facing two outs batting .343 and driving in 78 runs, both rank second most in the SEC. Allie Enright leads the team in two-out RBI with 18, followed by Jazmine Hill driving in 15. The dynamic duo lead the team in two-out batting average with Hill registering at .500 and Enright at .417. The Aggies have scored 43% (81-of-190) of their runs with two outs, including 16 home runs. Enright and Hill lead the team with four two-out round trippers each.

STARTING HOT

The 25-3 ledger is the hottest start for Texas A&M since the 2017 campaign, a year the Aggies last reached the Women’s College World Series. The 5-1 start in SEC play is the best record to begin conference action since joining the league in 2013. Ol’ Sarge’s charges attack early and often scoring 52% (99-of-190) of their run production in the first three innings. The Maroon & White are 49-4 when scoring first and 38-0 when leading after five innings in the Trisha Ford era.

INSIDE THE SERIES

Texas A&M is 70-11 all-time against Texas State (22-7), including a 23-8 ledger on the road. The Aggies are winners in nine of the last 10 games against the Bobcats with the lone blemish, a 7-6 defeat, coming in San Marcos on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. In 2023, the Maroon & White swept Texas State that included an 8-0 run-rule in six innings in Aggieland during the regular season and two wins at the Austin NCAA regional. Koko Wooley was a menace in the three games against the Bobcats last season with a 1.568 OPS, while leading the team with eight hits and three runs.