Texas A&M Softball Tops Sam Houston, 13-6

Story by Shelby Hild, Athletics Communications

HUNTSVILLE, Texas – The Texas A&M softball team (6-0) topped Sam Houston (1-4), 13-6, at Bearkat Softball Complex on Wednesday evening.

The Aggies’ 13 runs are the most scored on the road by A&M since 2017 when the Maroon & White scored 16 at South Carolina. Three Aggies recorded triples making it the first time since Feb. 13, 2019, that Texas A&M registered three in a single game.

TOP OFFENSIVE PLAYERS

at Sam Houston – W, 13-6

Morgan Smith: 1-for-2, 2 R, 3B, 3 BB

Mayce Allen: 1-for-1, HR

Cayden Baker: 1-for-3, 2 RBI, 3B

Katie Dack: 1-for-4, 4 RBI, HR

PITCHING BREAKDOWN

at Sam Houston – W, 13-6

Emiley Kennedy: 7.0 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 6 K

KEY INNINGS / NOTABLES

at Sam Houston – W, 13-6

The Aggies jumped on the board quickly, tacking on eight runs in the opening frame, highlighted by Katie Dack’s three-run shot to left field and a bases-clearing triple from Koko Wooley.

A pair of triples from Morgan Smith and Cayden Baker opened a three-run inning for A&M, pushing the Aggies ahead, 11-0.

The Kats responded in the bottom of the third, utilizing fielding errors by the Aggies to scratch five runs on the board.

An RBI single from Haley Lee brought Mariana Torres home in the fourth to help the Maroon and White regain a seven-run advantage.

Pinch hitter Mayce Allen stepped into the batter’s box and launched her first career bomb to right field to give the Aggies a 13-5 lead in the seventh.

Sam Houston got a run back in the home half of the inning, but a ground out to freshman hurler Emiley Kennedy sealed the win for A&M.

WHAT THEY SAID

Head coach Jo Evans

On the poise of Emiley Kennedy in the circle…

“I thought Emiley (Kennedy) was outstanding today. She was phenomenal and she kept the ball on the ground. She did a great job when she got herself in some trouble, and she got herself out of it. Emiley was the poised freshman out there that wasn’t rattled, and I’m just really pleased with her.”

On Mayce Allen’s pinch-hit home run…

“I’m really proud of Mayce (Allen) and especially coming off the bench like that. Mayce could have been checked out in the dugout at that point and she wasn’t. She came out and was prepared for that moment.”

UP NEXT

The Aggies return to Davis Diamond to host the Texas A&M Invitational this weekend.