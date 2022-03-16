Texas A&M Softball Takes Down Sam Houston, 6-2

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – A complete-game effort in the circle by Grace Uribe helped the Texas A&M softball team (16-8) jump back in the win column Tuesday night with a 6-2 victory over Sam Houston (9-15) at Davis Diamond.

TOP OFFENSIVE PLAYERS

at Sam Houston – W, 6-2

Koko Wooley: 3-for-3, R, RBI

Trinity Cannon: 2-for-3, 2B, HR, 4 RBI

Makinzy Herzog: 1-for-1, 2 R, 2 BB

PITCHING BREAKDOWN

at Sam Houston – W, 6-2

Grace Uribe: 7.0 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 2 K

KEY INNINGS / NOTABLES

at Sam Houston – W, 6-2

An RBI double from Trinity Cannon helped A&M tack two on the board in the home half of the first inning, after Grace Uribe and the Aggies’ defense sat the Bearkats down in order.

The Aggies extended their lead in the second with an RBI single to centerfield by Koko Wooley.

Cannon stayed hot at the plate, lifting a lead-off long ball over the centerfield wall, while Morgan Smith singled in the next at-bat to force the Bearkats to make a pitching change in the third inning.

A wild pitch by Sam Houston sent Cayden Baker charging home in the fourth for a 5-0 lead.

A two-out single in the top of the sixth pushed a pair of Bearkats home to cut into their deficit.

Cannon’s fourth RBI of the game drove Herzog home for the second time to give A&M a 6-2 advantage going into the final inning.

A ground out to Wooley left a Sam Houston runner in scoring position, as the Aggies sealed the victory.

WHAT THEY SAID

Head coach Jo Evans

On the Aggies’ victory over Sam Houston…

“We really needed that win after a disappointing weekend at Auburn. It was really nice to come right back and get a win against a quality opponent. I thought Grace Uribe did a really nice job in the circle by eating up a lot of innings for us tonight and letting our other pitchers have some rest.”

On the contributions from freshmen…

“I think the freshmen have really grown in the game. You can see how Koko Wooley has settled in and is really taking charge out there and Cayden Baker’s doing a nice job, whether she’s in center or left. She’s really able to help us out and get good reads out there. It just makes us better. Our freshman class is doing a really great job for us. We don’t expect them to be perfect, but we do expect them to contribute, and they are contributing in a big way.”

Sophomore third baseman Trinity Cannon

On overall team performance…

“I think coming off this weekend and getting swept, we had a good morning practice and talked about who we really are. We were reminded that we have the items that we needed to beat them, so we came out against Sam Houston taking it very seriously and I think we handled it very well. Everything from our team chemistry, and everybody piecing hits together, went really well.”

UP NEXT

The Aggies will remain home and return to SEC play this weekend when they host nationally-ranked Florida for a three-game series. To purchase tickets, visit 12thMan.com/SoftballTickets.