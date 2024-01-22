Texas A&M Softball Lands Players on Softball America Top 100 List

Credit to Tyler Pounds | Associate Director, Athletics Communications – 12thman.com

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M Aggie standouts Julia Cottrill and Jazmine Hill have been named to the Softball America Top 100 Player List, the organization announced Monday.

Cottrill ranked No. 64 on the preseason docket, while Hill ranked No. 76. The pair also made the cut at their respective position rankings. Among catchers, Cottrill came in at No. 6 in the nation and No. 1 in the SEC, while Hill made the top 25 outfielder list at No. 19.

Coming off a remarkable junior season, Cottrill earned NFCA Third Team All-America honors, as well as NFCA All-South Region First Team recognition and was named to the All-SEC First Team. The Wichita, Kansas, native, led the Aggies in home runs (10), doubles (12), RBI (43) and slugging percentage (.617). Most notably, she earned D1 Softball and NFCA National Player of the Week honors after blasting four home runs and 10 RBI in the series win over Missouri to end the SEC regular season.

Hill, a transfer from Arizona State, is entering her fifth season boasting a career .318 batting average, .631 slugging percentage, including 37 home runs, 35 doubles and seven triples. The Norwalk, California, native, saw her greatest production in her first three seasons in Tempe under Texas A&M head coach Trisha Ford’s staff batting .344 at the dish with a .673 slugging percentage, including 30 home runs and 30 doubles.