Texas A&M Softball Falls to No. 4 Gators in Series Finale

By: Marissa Avanzato, Texas A&M Athletics Communications

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The Texas A&M softball team put up a strong fight against the No. 4 Gators on Sunday afternoon at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium. Freshman Rylen Wiggins gave the Aggies the go-ahead run in the top of the sixth, launching her first career homer over the left centerfield fence. The Gators walked the game off with a two-run home run to win 5-4 in the bottom of the seventh.

Texas A&M got off to a strong start in the first inning after Haley Lee extended her hit streak to seven with a single to right field. Morgan Smith singled through the left side and Bre Warren singled to right field to score Lee. Ashlynn Walls loaded the bases with a single to right field and Dani Elder was hit by a pitch to plate Smith. Warren touched home after reaching on a wild pitch as the Aggies would hold a 3-0 advantage after one.

The Maroon & White added an insurance run in the fourth after Wiggins got on base with a single. Makinzy Herzog hit her 12th double of the season to score Wiggins to take a 4-0 lead.

Florida tied the game at four in the bottom of the fifth with a two-run home run and a two-run RBI single.

Wiggins came up in a big way in the top of the sixth, launching her first career home run to give the Aggies the go-ahead run, 5-4.

The Gators got on base with a double with one out, but Florida’s Julia Cottrill secured the walk-off win with a home run, 6-5.

In the circle, freshman Grace Uribe was awarded the start and was outstanding in the circle for 3.1 innings of work. She kept the Gators scoreless and did not allow a hit. Makinzy Herzog and Kayla Poynter combined for three innings of work in relief.

Texas A&M concludes the regular season with a 31-20 record and 8-16 in SEC play, while Florida improves to 40-8 on the season and 19-5 in league play. With the win, Florida secured the SEC regular season title, tied with Arkansas. Depending on the results of the remaining games, the Aggies will learn their seed for the SEC Tournament, which is set for May 11-15 at Rhoads Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

KEY INNINGS

T1| Haley Lee singled to right field. Morgan Smith singled through the left side to advance Lee to second. Bre Warren singled to right field to plate Lee. Ashlynn Walls singled to right field to load the bases. Dani Elder was hit by a pitch to plate Smith and Warren scored on a wild pitch. A&M 3, FL 0

T4| Rylen Wiggins singled to centerfield. Herzog doubled down the left field line to score Wiggins. A&M 4, FL 0

B5| Baylee Goddard walked and Hannah Adams homered to centerfield. Charla Echols singled to right field and advanced to second on a wild pitch. Julia Cottrill walked and Emily Wilkie was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Jaimie Hoover singled to center to score Echols and Cottrill. A&M 4, FL 4

T6| Rylen Wiggins homered to left center. A&M 5, FL 4

B7| Charla Echols doubled to left center and Julia Cottrill homered to left field. FL 6, A&M 5

Top Offensive Players:

Rylen Wiggins| 2-for-3, HR

Haley Lee| 2-for-3

Pitching Breakdown:

Grace Uribe – 3.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 SO, 2 BB

Makinzy Herzog – 1.1 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 SO, 2 BB

Kayla Poynter (9-8) – 1.2 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 SO, 0 BB

ON DECK

Texas A&M travels to Tuscaloosa, Alabama for the SEC Tournament.