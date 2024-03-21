Texas A&M Softball Drops Midweek to Texas State

News release from Texas A&M Athletics:

SAN MARCOS – Late walks and an error doomed No. 14 Texas A&M in a walk-off loss to No. 19 Texas State, 4-3, Wednesday night at Bobcat Softball Stadium.

Texas A&M (25-4) led by one run heading to the final inning before giving up a leadoff single and issuing the Bobcats three straight one-out walks. The game ended on an error on an attempted inning-ending double play as Texas State (23-7) handed the Aggies their second consecutive one-run loss.

Tied at one after five innings, Texas A&M capitalized on a golden opportunity with bases loaded and no outs as Allie Enright drove in a pair of runs, narrowly missing a grand slam with a line drive off the top of the right field fence. Texas State cut the deficit in half with a sac fly as the Aggies led 3-2 after six innings.

Shaylee Ackerman kept the Bobcats at bay pitching 6.0 innings and striking out two, while yielding four hits, three walks and two runs. Emiley Kennedy suffered her third loss of the season after entering in the final frame.

UP NEXT

Texas A&M returns to Aggieland to host No. 25 Auburn in a three-game set beginning Friday at 6 p.m.

SCORING SUMMARY

T2 | Rylen Wiggins hit a two-out single to right field and stole her sixth base of the season to advance to second. Kramer Eschete walked, followed by Kennedy Powell driving in Wiggins with a single to center. A&M 1, TXST 0

B4 | Karmyn Bass doubled to center and scored after JJ Smith reached on a throwing error. A&M 1, TXST 1

T6 | Aggies loaded the bases after Jazmine Hill was hit-by-pitch, Trinity Cannon walked and Julia Cottrill singled to right. Allie Enright lined a two-RBI single off the right field fence scoring Hill and Cannon. A&M 3, TXST 1

B6 | Vanderford led off with a double, followed by a walk and reached third on a fielder’s choice. Zarate drove in Vanderford following a sac fly. A&M 3, TXST 2

B7 | Keinar singled through the right side, followed by walks to Trahan and Randolph to load the bases. Keinar scored after Vanderford walked, followed by Randolph scoring on an unearned run following an error. A&M 3, TXST 4