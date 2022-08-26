Texas A&M Soccer Rolls to 6-0 Triumph over Sam Houston

Story by Madeline Osborn, Texas A&M Athletics Communications

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M Aggies continued their shutout streak after defeating the Sam Houston Bearkats, 6-0, on Ellis Field.

The clean sheet marks the first time since 2018 the Aggies started the season with three consecutive shutouts.

Texas A&M has scored 14 goals the past two games – the fourth highest total in school history. It also marks the most goals scored in back-to-back games since 2011 when they scored 16 against Fordham and Iowa State.

The Aggies went up 4-0 in the first half started by a Mia Pante boot into the back of the goal. The Maroon & White kept their foot on the pedal scoring two more in the second half. Kate Colvin scored in the 55th minute off a penalty kick and Sawyer Dumond headed in a corner kick.

Ten different Aggies have scored in the past two games. Karlina Sample and Pante scored their first of the season and Jai Smith recorded her first collegiate goal.

Kenna Caldwell and Jordyn Gunnarson combined for the shutout. Gunnarson had the only save of the night.

SCORING SUMMARY

12′ – Kate Colvin flipped the field passing the ball up to Laney Carroll. Carroll sent the ball wide to Mia Pante who pounded the ball into the far side of the goal. A&M 1, SAM 0

24′ – Pante crossed the ball from the far-right side of the field and caused a Sam Houston own goal. A&M 2, SAM 0

35′ – Georgia Leb won the 50/50 ball off a Sam Houston goal kick and advanced the ball to Maile Hayes. Hayes sent a ball to the middle of the 6-yard box where Jai Smith had her first shot saved, but knocked in the carom. A&M 3, SAM 0

45′ -Jai Smith sent ball into the 6-yard box to Taylor Pounds. Pounds one-touched the ball to Karlina Sample to assist a goal. A&M 4, SAM 0

55′ – After Colvin’s penalty kick was saved by the goalkeeper, Colvin knocked in the rebound. A&M 5, SAM 0

79′ – Natalie Yoo sent a corner kick into the box where Sawyer Dumond headed the ball into the goal. A&M 6, SAM 0

UP NEXT…

The Aggies are back at home to take on New Mexico State Saturday, August 28th at 7 p.m. on Ellis Field.