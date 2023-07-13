Texas A&M Signs Louisiana Transfer Kramer Eschete

July 13, 2023 Sean Burnett

Credit to Tyler Pounds | Associate Director, Athletics Communications – 12thman.com

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M softball head coach Trisha Ford announced the signing of Louisiana transfer and Brenham native Kramer Eschete on Thursday.

“I’m excited to see Kramer come back home,” Ford said. “She brings a lot of athleticism to our outfield and will bring some much needed depth to the grass.”

Kramer helped lead the Ragin’ Cajuns to a regional final appearance in 2022 and a super-regional appearance in 2023. During her two seasons she batted .321 at the dish, while making 42 starts in 109 appearances. Kramer had a breakout freshman campaign finishing fifth on the team with a .358 batting average and sixth with a .439 on-base percentage.

Coming out of Brenham High School, Kramer was named to the National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) All-American First Team as a senior and was also named to the all-state team, while earning District 19-5A Offensive MVP recognition. To complete her prep career, Kramer was named to the Brenham All-Decade Team.

The incoming junior will be majoring in agricultural leadership and development with a minor in sports management.

YEAR

AVG.

GP-GS

AB

R

H

2B

3B

HR

RBI

SLG%

BB

HBP

SO

GDP

OB%

SF

SH

SB

2022

.358

51-32

81

24

29

4

1

1

19

.469

13

1

11

0

.439

3

1

10

2023

.200

58-10

25

13

5

0

0

0

2

.200

4

0

8

0

.310

0

0

7

Total

.321

109-42

106

37

34

4

1

1

21

.406

17

1

19

0

.409

3

1

17

To learn more about Texas A&M softball, log on to 12thMan.com or follow @AggieSoftball on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.