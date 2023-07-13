Texas A&M Signs Louisiana Transfer Kramer Eschete

Credit to Tyler Pounds | Associate Director, Athletics Communications – 12thman.com
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M softball head coach Trisha Ford announced the signing of Louisiana transfer and Brenham native Kramer Eschete on Thursday.
“I’m excited to see Kramer come back home,” Ford said. “She brings a lot of athleticism to our outfield and will bring some much needed depth to the grass.”
Kramer helped lead the Ragin’ Cajuns to a regional final appearance in 2022 and a super-regional appearance in 2023. During her two seasons she batted .321 at the dish, while making 42 starts in 109 appearances. Kramer had a breakout freshman campaign finishing fifth on the team with a .358 batting average and sixth with a .439 on-base percentage.
Coming out of Brenham High School, Kramer was named to the National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) All-American First Team as a senior and was also named to the all-state team, while earning District 19-5A Offensive MVP recognition. To complete her prep career, Kramer was named to the Brenham All-Decade Team.
The incoming junior will be majoring in agricultural leadership and development with a minor in sports management.
|
YEAR
|
AVG.
|
GP-GS
|
AB
|
R
|
H
|
2B
|
3B
|
HR
|
RBI
|
SLG%
|
BB
|
HBP
|
SO
|
GDP
|
OB%
|
SF
|
SH
|
SB
|
2022
|
.358
|
51-32
|
81
|
24
|
29
|
4
|
1
|
1
|
19
|
.469
|
13
|
1
|
11
|
0
|
.439
|
3
|
1
|
10
|
2023
|
.200
|
58-10
|
25
|
13
|
5
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
.200
|
4
|
0
|
8
|
0
|
.310
|
0
|
0
|
7
|
Total
|
.321
|
109-42
|
106
|
37
|
34
|
4
|
1
|
1
|
21
|
.406
|
17
|
1
|
19
|
0
|
.409
|
3
|
1
|
17
To learn more about Texas A&M softball, log on to 12thMan.com or follow @AggieSoftball on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.