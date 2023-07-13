Texas A&M Signs Louisiana Transfer Kramer Eschete

Credit to Tyler Pounds | Associate Director, Athletics Communications – 12thman.com

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M softball head coach Trisha Ford announced the signing of Louisiana transfer and Brenham native Kramer Eschete on Thursday.

“I’m excited to see Kramer come back home,” Ford said. “She brings a lot of athleticism to our outfield and will bring some much needed depth to the grass.”

Kramer helped lead the Ragin’ Cajuns to a regional final appearance in 2022 and a super-regional appearance in 2023. During her two seasons she batted .321 at the dish, while making 42 starts in 109 appearances. Kramer had a breakout freshman campaign finishing fifth on the team with a .358 batting average and sixth with a .439 on-base percentage.

Coming out of Brenham High School, Kramer was named to the National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) All-American First Team as a senior and was also named to the all-state team, while earning District 19-5A Offensive MVP recognition. To complete her prep career, Kramer was named to the Brenham All-Decade Team.

The incoming junior will be majoring in agricultural leadership and development with a minor in sports management.

YEAR AVG. GP-GS AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI SLG% BB HBP SO GDP OB% SF SH SB 2022 .358 51-32 81 24 29 4 1 1 19 .469 13 1 11 0 .439 3 1 10 2023 .200 58-10 25 13 5 0 0 0 2 .200 4 0 8 0 .310 0 0 7 Total .321 109-42 106 37 34 4 1 1 21 .406 17 1 19 0 .409 3 1 17

