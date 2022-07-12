Texas A&M Senior Leadership Responds To Faculty Senate Calls For Additional Pay Raises

Members of Texas A&M’s faculty senate called on senior administrators to find more money for higher pay raises.

Operations vice president Greg Hartman and human resources vice president Damon Slaydon talked about a study that is underway of comparing salaries.

The VP’s were also asked about increasing pay on the Galveston campus due to the higher cost of living there versus College Station and Bryan.

Faculty senate members were also told compensation might be brought up during next month’s meeting of the board of regents.

Hartman and Slaydon participated in Monday’s meeting to update the faculty senate about the implementation of A&M’s reorganization plan.

Click below for comments from the July 11, 2022 Texas A&M faculty senate meeting.

Listen to “Texas A&M faculty senate members ask senior leadership about higher pay raises” on Spreaker.