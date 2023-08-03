Texas A&M Reveals 2023 Schedule

Credit to Sam Thornton | Assistant Director, Athletics Communications – 12thman.com

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M cross country teams unveiled their 2023 schedule, featuring a pair of home races at the Watts Cross Country Course.

“We’re excited to get the season started here at the beginning of September,” assistant coach Wendel McRaven said. “We’re mixing it up this year opening our season at TCU before returning home for our Texas A&M Invitational. We then head to Boston to compete at one of the nation’s most historic courses at Franklin Park before returning home for the Arturo Barrios Invitational where we’re excited to see the 12th Man out there with us.”

The Aggies open their season at the TCU Horned Frog Invitational (Sept. 1) in Fort Worth, Texas. This will be the first time the Maroon & White will be attending the 5k meet held at the AP Ranch.

A&M then hosts its ninth Texas A&M Invitational since joining the Southeastern Conference in 2012. The race will take place at the home of Aggie cross country, with the men’s race being 8K and the women’s 5K.

Returning to the road, the Maroon & White travel to Boston, Massachusetts. to compete in the Boston College Battle in Beantown (Sept. 29). The meet will feature 24 teams in the women’s 5k race and 21 teams in the men’s 8k race.

The Aggies close their regular season hosting the sixth annual Arturo Barrios Invitational, where the men’s side of the program secured a first-place finish last season and the women’s ended the event in fourth.

Entering the postseason, A&M travels to South Carolina for the SEC Championships at the Springdale Racecourse on Oct. 27. The team continues to Fayetteville, Arkansas, for the NCAA South Central Regional at the Agri Park cross country course.

The final race of the season is the NCAA Championships, held at Panorama Farms in Charlottesville, Virginia, November 18.

2023 Cross Country Schedule

9/1 – TCU Horned Frog Invitational (Fort Worth, Texas)

9/15 – Texas A&M Invitational (Bryan-College Station, Texas)

9/29 – Boston College Battle in Beantown (Boston, Mass.)

10/13 – Arturo Barrios Invitational (Bryan-College Station, Texas)

10/27 – SEC Championships (Columbia, S.C.)

11/10 – NCAA South Central Regional (Fayetteville, Ar.)

11/18 – NCAA Championships (Charlottesville, Va.)

