Texas A&M Reports Coronavirus Cases

Texas A&M has started weekly reports of coronavirus cases.

For the week ending Tuesday, August 18…the day before the start of fall classes…three employees and 27 students were infected.

A&M also reported from February through August 18, 122 employees and 250 students contracted coronavirus.

A&M reports no deaths, and the university does not have the number of active cases.

Those numbers comes from the A&M system’s website where students and employees are being asked to report when they test positive.

Administrators in the College Station and Bryan school districts tell WTAW News affected parents will be notified, but not the general public. Anyone interested in getting CSISD numbers can contact their communications office.

Blinn College will not be releasing the number of infected students.

The Brazos County health district tells WTAW News there will be no change in the format of their daily reports. The health district’s pie charts that are posted at wtaw.com do not show caseload for the ages associated with pre-K through 12th grade and the ages associated with post-secondary students. Instead, the health district slices the pie by total cases under the age of 15, between 15 and 19, and between 20 and 29.