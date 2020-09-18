Texas A&M Releases Official Fall Enrollment Numbers

Texas A&M has released its official fall 2020 enrollment statistics.

At the College Station campus, not including the health science center, headcount on the 20th class day was 65,684. That’s an increase of 1,384 or 2.2 percent from the same class day last year.

A&M’s report does not have a break down by in-person, online, and/or hybrid instruction.

At all locations, A&M headcount is up by 1,644 students or 2.4 percent from last fall.

Enrollment for fall 2020 at Texas A&M University totaled 71,109, which is a 2.4 percent increase from last year’s figure of 69,465 students.

The fall numbers include students at the undergraduate, master’s and doctoral level enrolled at the College Station campus, the Health Science Center and branch campuses in Galveston and Doha, Qatar. This year’s total represents 243 of 254 Texas counties, all 50 states and 131 countries. The College Station campus saw the greatest increase of 1,501 students, with its enrollment reaching 65,684 this year.

The Health Science Center has enrolled 3,107 students at education sites across Texas, which include the College of Dentistry in Dallas, the College of Pharmacy in Kingsville, and Engineering Medicine in Houston. The Galveston and Doha branch campuses have enrolled 1,656 and 662 students, respectively.

These newly released figures are the official 20th class day numbers, which are reported to the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board.

These enrollment numbers reflect planned growth in several targeted areas, including a 20 percent increase in transfer students, welcoming a record 3,458 new transfer enrollees, and a 34 percent increase in total enrollment in the School of Law as demand rises with the School of Law’s ranking nationally.

Total enrollment at the Higher Education Center at McAllen reached 242 students as the university expands the number of degree programs available to students in the Rio Grande Valley.

Graduate and professional student enrollment decreased by 85 students due to a decline in international students and remains just under 15,000.

Joseph Pettibon, vice president for enrollment and academic services, said the university saw an increase in enrollment despite COVID-19 concerns.

“Despite reports throughout the spring and summer about potential declines in enrollment across higher education due to the pandemic, the university was able to meet its enrollment goals,” Pettibon said.

Carol Fierke, provost and executive vice president, said the increase is a testament to the university’s prestige and commitment to student safety.

“The demand for a degree from Texas A&M University remains strong due to the excellence of our academic programs and the faculty who deliver them,” Fierke said. “Combined with the excellent work of our admissions and financial aid teams in partnership with the colleges, we were able to achieve our enrollment targets for freshmen and increase the number of transfer students. Providing both in-person and remote classroom options allowed students to continue their education at Texas A&M this fall as safely as possible.”

Texas A&M University President Michael K. Young added that the enrollment success has been a collective effort.

“With the economic uncertainty created by COVID-19, we were all concerned about how that might impact our overall enrollment,” Young said. “We were delighted to see that our numbers increased for both the summer session and the fall semester. This is a testament to the students and families who rely on the quality of a Texas A&M education, and a tribute to the extraordinary efforts of our faculty and staff who helped us continue our educational mission during such a challenging time.”

With two-thirds of all course sections being offered face-to-face and all courses with a remote option, the university provided the flexibility needed for students to return to campus and continue their pursuit of their degree.

Further information about university enrollment can be found on the Data and Research Services website.