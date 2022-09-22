Texas A&M releases fall enrollment numbers that are reported to the state legislature and the Texas coordinating board of higher education.

Headcount on the 20th official class day at the College Station and health science center (HSC) campuses had a combined total of 71,871. That is up from 70,458 last fall.

By ethnicity compared to last fall at the College Station and HSC campuses, there are 701 more Asian students, 655 more international students, 479 more Hispanic students, and 23 more students identifying as Black or multi-racial with Black. The number of White students is down 743 from last fall.

At all A&M locations, the total is 74,829. That is an increase of 1,546 from a year ago.

Click HERE to be directed to more enrollment information from Texas A&M’s data and research services website.