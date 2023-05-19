Texas A&M Regents Discussion About Employees Separating Personal Opinions From Their Jobs

The Texas A&M system board of regents wants employees and officials at its 11 universities and eight state agencies to not associate their employer to their political or personal beliefs.

That was made clear during Wednesday’s meeting of the regents academic affairs committee.

Regent Mike Hernandez of Fort Worth said he has heard system employees cross the line with their political remarks.

Hernandez added that faculty members, administrators, and regents members should follow existing rules.

Regent Jay Graham of Houston said separating personal beliefs from their association with A&M universities and agencies should also apply to personal social media.

Hernandez asked if video recording in classrooms could take place to have a record when someone issues a complaint.

The subject came up as the Texas legislature considers ending faculty tenure and ending university offices and policies on diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Click below for comments from the May 17, 2023 Texas A&M faculty senate academic affairs committee meeting:

Listen to “Texas A&M system board of regents discussion about employees separating personal opinions from their jobs” on Spreaker.