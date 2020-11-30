Texas A&M Provost Carol Fierke Leaving December 31st And An Interim Provost Is Named

Texas A&M provost Carol Fierke is leaving December 31st to become provost at Brandeis University in Massachusetts.

A&M president Michael Young, who is also leaving December 31st, posted a thank you letter Monday for Dr. Fierke’s service during the past three years.

Fierke earned her doctoral degree in biochemistry from Brandeis in 1984.

A&M interim president Dr. John Junkins has announced the interim provost is Mark Weichold. Dr. Weichold, who earned his bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral degrees at A&M, is the university’s senior associate dean for academic affairs in the college of engineering.

Announcement of Texas A&M interim provost appointment from interim president Dr. John Junkins.

Following President Young’s announcement earlier today, I am pleased to announce that Mark Weichold has been appointed interim provost, effective Jan. 1. Dr. Weichold ’78 is a highly respected leader at Texas A&M who will undoubtedly work well with faculty, staff and students in his new capacity.

Dr. Weichold is a three-time Texas A&M graduate who currently serves as the Senior Associate Dean for Academic Affairs of the College of Engineering, as well as the Executive Director of the Halliburton Engineering Global Program. He is also the Halliburton Engineering Global Program Professor, a Regents Professor, and Professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering. Dr. Weichold graduated from Texas A&M in 1978 with a Bachelor of Science degree in electrical engineering, and went on to complete a master’s degree in 1980 and Ph.D. in 1983 in the same discipline.

Prior to his current role, Dr. Weichold served as the Associate Dean for Academic Affairs with the College of Engineering from 2016-2017. Prior to that, he was Dean and CEO of Texas A&M University’s branch campus in Doha, Qatar from 2007-2015. Previous leadership roles include Dean of Undergraduate Programs and Associate Provost for Academic Services from 2003-2006, and prior to that, Associate Provost for Undergraduate Programs and Academic Services from 1998-2003.

Dr. Weichold’s career has embodied selfless service. At Texas A&M, he has served in no less than nine roles to date on the Faculty Senate, including Speaker. He has chaired 19 university initiatives, including the Hurricane Katrina Displaced Students Committee, Minority Recruitment and Leadership Team, and Academic Oversight and Operations Committees.

Dr. Weichold is a life fellow of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE). He also received the Abdullah bin Hamad Al Attiyah International Energy Award for Lifetime Achievement for the Advancement of Education in recognition of his scholarship and service.

These are but a few highlights in a distinguished career in teaching, research, leadership and selfless service that make Mark Weichold ideal for this role in leading as interim provost.

The months ahead will involve continued service to our core educational mission, navigating COVID-19 recovery and operations, make-up commencement ceremonies this spring for May and August 2020 missed commencements, as well as the May 2021 commencement.

Dr. Weichold will continue a relentless focus upon student success in working with deans and team members in the Office of the Provost to build upon the great work in this regard led by Provost Fierke.

I look forward to serving with Mark in his new capacity as I am in mine, as recently announced.

