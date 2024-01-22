Texas A&M President’s Update On Dean Searches And Leadership Transitions

January’s online letter by Texas A&M president Mark Welsh includes an update on four dean searches and leadership transitions.

Welsh says the search for the new dean of A&M’s college of engineering will be named in the near future. That is after the search committee presented their final candidates to Welsh and the provost.

The search committee for the dean of the school of performance, visualization, and fine arts is conducting listening sessions.

The chairman of the search committee for the next dean of the school of architecture is developing a leadership profile for interested candidates.

And the search committee to select Welsh’s successor as dean of the Bush school held their first meeting the week before last.

Welsh also reported that he has approved a recommendation to not reinstate the position of dean of faculties. That will be replaced with an associate provost for faculty advocacy.

Welsh also announced the departures of two top administrators. One is chief operating officer (COO) Greg Hartman. Filling that position on a temporary basis is associate vice president of transportation services Peter Lange. Hartman was finishing his third year COO. That was after leading A&M’s health science center for two years.

Welsh said the university’s chief compliance officer, Kevin McGinnis, has retired. Welsh says has interviewed several candidates. Welsh says he will consider recommendations from a small committee before naming a replacement next month. The interim chief compliance officer is Henry Judah.

And Welsh says that he, all vice presidents, the athletic director, and the corps of cadets commandant will all undergo what he says is a 360 degree assessment. An A and M spokesperson tells WTAW News that the assessments will be done by the university’s office of human resources and organizational effectiveness.