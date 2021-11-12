Texas A&M President Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Texas A&M president Katherine Banks announced Friday she has tested positive for coronavirus.

Texas A&M University President M. Katherine Banks tested positive early Friday for the COVID-19 virus. Dr. Banks is following positive test protocols, which include 10 days of self-isolation.

“President Banks is extremely disappointed to miss the many university activities scheduled for the next 10 days,” said Greg Hartman, Texas A&M senior vice president and chief operating officer. “The president is grateful to be fully vaccinated. Studies have shown that vaccinated individuals usually have less severe symptoms with the virus. Getting vaccinated remains the best way to protect Aggieland and keep the people close to us safe from this deadly disease.”