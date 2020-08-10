Texas A&M President Budget Update To The Board Of Regents

Next week, the Texas A&M system board of regents takes action on approving fiscal year 2021 budgets for its eight member universities and 11 agencies.

Last week, two regents committees spent an entire day hearing budget proposals from all its members.

Click HERE to read and download the budget presentation from Texas A&M president Michael Young.

A&M president Michael Young’s presentation to the regents included Aggie athletics. Young says the athletics budget does not account for the pandemic and its impact on the football program.

Young told the board of regents to expect less revenue from housing due to changes caused by the pandemic.

Young says they are studying why food service contracts are…in his words…”quite a bit down.”

Young also told the regents the number of parking permits is down five percent from last year. And ridership on A&M buses since the start of the pandemic is three percent of normal levels.

The president is proposing giving pay raises totaling almost $15 million dollars, “with probably a greater focus…to the lower echelons of our pay scale”.

A&M proposes merit pay increases for faculty and staff of 1.25 percent and creating a one time merit pool of another 0.75 percent.

Regents action is scheduled for August 21.

Click below for comments from Michael Young during the August 4, 2020 board of regents budget workshop.

