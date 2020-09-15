Texas A&M President Announces No Tailgating For The First Football Game

There will be no tailgating at Texas A&M’s football season opener.

President Michael Young made that announcement during Monday’s faculty senate meeting.

That was followed by provost Carol Fierke telling Young the announcement was supposed to go public later this week.

Fierke then said “I don’t know if this is going to be on the radio. If it is, if we could delete that statement that would be really helpful.”

Young then told Fierke “I will deny that I said anything about it.”

The president then said “We’re trying to largely keep people who are coming from the outside onto campus for the game more confined to the areas surrounding the stadium”, “and to some degree minimize the extent to which people are all over the campus.”

Young also said Aggie football players “are probably the most protected people on the planet right now. They are taking most of their classes online. They are being tested with real frequency. And after a small spike in positive tests (after) they first arrived on campus and had their first party, they have been very good about realizing the impact of that party and we have see virtually no additional positive tests. So we’re comfortable the players are going to be able to keep the fans safe and most importantly keep the entire rest of the campus safe. And that is our highest priority”.

The president finished his remarks about football with “The best we think we can say right now is that we are starting the season. And cautiously optimistic we can end the season after ten games. But that will be like every decision we make, based on the data, looking sort of two to three weeks ahead.”

Click below for comments from Michael Young and Carol Fierke during the September 14, 2020 Texas A&M faculty senate meeting.

Listen to “Texas A&M president and provost say Aggies first football game will not include tailgating” on Spreaker.