Texas A&M President Announces A 45 Member “Commission on Diversity, Equity And Inclusion”

Texas A&M president Michael Young announced Monday the formation of a 45 member “Commission on Diversity, Equity And Inclusion”.

Young issued an online statement that he is “deeply grateful to diverse group of dedicated Aggies – students, former students, faculty and staff – who are volunteering their time to engage in research and discourse across topics of racial intolerance, historical representations such as statues, policies and practices.”

The commission’s five charges includes submitting a final report to the president and the A&M system board of regents by October 30.

The commission includes 14 current students…all who represent a campus organization…along with 12 former students, 16 faculty and staff members, two members of the board of regents, and the president of Prairie View A&M.

Young’s announcement comes the day after the latest counterprotests at the Sul Ross statue. A&M police (UPD) report there were no arrests or tickets. UPD also told WTAW News they are not aware of anyone seeking medical attention while the temperature reached 100 and the heat index reached 109 degrees.

News release from Texas A&M president Michael Young:

Today we announced the membership and charge of a comprehensive Commission on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion as indicated in a recent message to the Aggie community accompanying a list of other specific actions underway to contribute to the climate at Texas A&M and combat racism.

I am deeply grateful to diverse group of dedicated Aggies – students, former students, faculty and staff – who are volunteering their time to engage in research and discourse across topics of racial intolerance, historical representations such as statues, policies and practices.

I include the announcement in its entirety below and look forward to hearing from you.

Texas A&M University President Michael K. Young has appointed a 45-person commission of students, former students, faculty and staff to evaluate diversity, equity and inclusion at Texas A&M University.

The commission’s charges include:

• Engage the university community through public forums to solicit input and information from the broader university community – students, faculty, staff and former students.

• Assess relevant data and literature – reports, policies and practices – related to diversity, equity and inclusion at Texas A&M and the Bryan and College Station communities.

• Explore institutional alignment of policies and procedures with the land-grant mission, goals and core values of Texas A&M.

• Review information across academic and non-academic units affecting the culture, climate and well-being of impacted campus communities.

• Provide a final report with findings to the Texas A&M System’s Board of Regents and President Young no later than Oct. 30, 2020.

“It’s very important that the members of this commission represent a wide range of stakeholders. Students, former students, faculty and staff will all have a place at the table and a voice in the decisions being made,” said President Young.

The Commission on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion will be co-chaired by:

• John E. Hurtado ’91, deputy director and chief technology officer of the Bush Combat Development Complex at the Texas A&M University System RELLIS campus, and professor of aerospace engineering; and

• Jimmy Williams ’83, who earned a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Texas A&M and now serves as the Executive Director and Distinguished Service Professor of the Engineering and Technology Innovation Management program at Carnegie Mellon University.

“My engineering degree from Texas A&M opened many doors for me, and I am honored to play a leadership role on this commission, alongside Dr. Hurtado,” Williams said. “There is no group better equipped to tackle these complex issues with respect and understanding than Aggies. We have assembled an outstanding group of student, former student and faculty leaders, and I believe together we will meet this moment, just as we have risen to meet challenges placed before us in the past.”

Hurtado added, “We are honored to serve as co-chairs for this outstanding group of Aggies as we undertake this critically important commission. Each member understands the importance of the work that lies ahead, and we are all fully committed to ensuring our contributions propel Texas A&M University to fulfill our mission as a premier land-grant institution dedicated to serving all people.”

The Commission on Diversity, Equity And Inclusion is a direct response to President Young’s 10 actions to improve campus climate, as well as an announcement that led to today’s formation of the inclusive taskings above.

With the formation of the Commission on Diversity, Equity And Inclusion, Texas A&M is taking the first of many steps to improve the campus environment and climate for all Aggies.

Members of the full commission, representing students, former students, faculty and staff include:

Board of Regents and Distinguished Visitors

• Elaine Mendoza ’87, Chair, Board of Regents

• Bill Mahomes ’69, Member, Board of Regents

• Ruth Simmons, President, Prairie View A&M University

Current Students

• Iman Ahmed ’22, Student Senate Diversity

• Corniyah Bradley ’21, Black Student Alliance Council

• Alexandra Campbell ’21, Texas A&M Panhellenic

• Tanner Cedrone ’21, Corps of Cadets

• Matthew B Francis Jr. ’22, TAMU NAACP

• Uthej Vatipalli ’21, Graduate & Professional Student Government

• Ritika Gangarapu ’21, Asian Presidents’ Council

• Maximiliano “Max” Lopez ’21, Hispanic Presidents’ Council

• Eric Mendoza ’21, President, Student Government Association

• Kellen Mond ’20, Student Athlete, Football

• Fawaz Syed ’23, Class Councils, Sophomore Class

• Jack Tucker ’21, Texas A&M Foundation Maroon Coats

• Sean Waters ’22, International Student Association

• Chante Anderson ’21, Black Graduate Student Association

Former Students

• Adrian Cornelius ’93, TAMU Black Former Student Network

• Erica Davis-Rouse ’95, Intervene

• John F. Dickerson ’87, Hank Dickerson & Company

• David Dunlap ’83, 12th Man Foundation Board of Trustees

• Willie T. Langston ’81, Avalon Advisors, LLC

• Monica Menzel ’93, TAMU Hispanic Network

• Stephen Ruth ’92, U.S. Army

• The Honorable Ingrid M. Warren ’93, Dallas County Judge

• Shariq Yosufzai ’74, Accordant Advisors

• Jimmy Williams ’83, Carnegie Mellon University

• Tiana J. Sanford ’04, Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office

• Randall Cain ’82, Former Chair, 12th Man Foundation, Texas A&M Foundation

Faculty and Staff

• Francis Achike, College of Medicine

• Kristina Ballard, College of Engineering

• Vernon Camus ’18, University Staff Council Galveston

• David Chapman ’67, University Libraries (Retired)

• Mary Ann Covey ’92, Counseling & Psychological Services

• Leroy Dorsey, College of Liberal Arts

• Julie Harlin ’93, Faculty Senate

• Cynthia Hernandez ’94, Division of Student Affairs

• John Hurtado ’91, College of Engineering

• Ben Kalscheur ’13, Office of Sustainability

• Dorothy Shippen, College of Agriculture and Life Sciences

• Serge Razafindrakoto, Division of Information Technology

• Christine Stanley ’85, College of Education

• Karen Wooley, College of Science

• R.C. Slocum, Office of the President, Former Texas A&M Football Coach

• Arthur Watson ’15, Transition Academic Programs

“We’re fortunate to have dedicated Aggies who’ve agreed to take on this significant task at this crucial moment, and I look forward to seeing their findings and suggestions when their final report is finished,” Young said.