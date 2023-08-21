Texas A&M Police Will Not Immediately Arrest People Caught With Less Than Two Ounces Of Marijuana

Those caught by Texas A&M police (UPD) with less than two ounces of marijuana will not be immediately arrested.

UPD chief Michael Johnson told the board of regents that the new policy was the result of the Brazos County county attorney’s office not prosecuting all of their arrests.

Johnson says going forward, an arrest will be made after the county attorney decides that they will prosecute.

Supporters of the new policy includes regents Jay Graham of Houston and John Bellinger of San Antonio and system chancellor John Sharp.

Click below to hear comments from the August 16, 2023 Texas A&M system board of regents meeting.

