Texas A&M Police Traffic Stop Of Wrong Way Driver Leads To Arrest On Multiple Drug Charges

A wrong way driver on the afternoon of Black Friday in the Northgate district resulted in his arrest on multiple drug charges.

Texas A&M police posted on their social media seizing $7,200 dollars in cash along with enough cocaine to be considered a dealer and smaller amounts of oxycodone, hydrocodone and marijuana.

A UPD officer stopped the car driven by 31 year old Deshun Pleasant of Calvert for going east in the westbound lanes of University at Tauber.

Pleasant is out of jail after posting bonds totaling $41,000 dollars.