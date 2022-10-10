Texas A&M Police Make An Arrest After Finding Damage In And Near The Annenberg Conference Center

Texas A&M’s Annenberg conference center, located next to the Bush library and museum, was damaged early Saturday morning.

A&M police (UPD) responded at 3:30 in the morning to the report of someone kicking in the windows to the building.

An officer found a large metal block that was thrown through the window, one car that was on fire, and a second car that had been burglarized and some of its contents were inside the center.

The officer also found a man wearing no shoes and bleeding from his feet, face, and hands.

According to the UPD arrest report, the man told the officer he had consumed sleeping pills and whiskey.

That led to the arrest of 20 year old Kobe McAdoo of College Station on charges of public intoxication, burglary of a building with the intent to commit arson, and burglary of a vehicle.

McAdoo is out of jail after posting bonds totaling $41,000 dollars.