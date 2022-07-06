Texas A&M Police Investigating The Thefts Of Electric Scooters And Bicycles

Three times in the last four weeks, Texas A&M police (UPD) has taken a report of a locked electric scooter or bicycle being taken outside a building.

Anti-theft tips from UPD Lt. Bobby Richardson includes using locks meant for those vehicles and keeping those locks off the ground.

Owners are encouraged to park in well-lit conspicuous areas and whenever possible, take the scooter with you.

Richardson also suggests taking advantage of anti-theft features on the vehicle.

And alarm and tracking systems are available for scooters and bicycles.

The stolen scooters and bicycles were parked outside White Hall, Evans Library, and The Pavilion.

Click below for comments from Bobby Richardson, visiting with WTAW’s Bill Oliver.

