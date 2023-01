Texas A&M police (UPD) has relayed reports of four sexual assaults that took place during the last two weeks.

According to UPD’s Facebook page, three victims reported last week that the same man assaulted them on January 18. UPD is not the investigating agency because the assaults took place off campus.

The fourth victim reported she was assaulted on January 20 at an apartment on A&M’s west campus.

Anyone with information is asked to call UPD at 979-845-2345.