Texas A&M Police Chief Retires

News release from UPD:

Texas A&M Police Chief J. Michael Ragan is retiring next month after serving the university and Aggie community for more than 40 years.

Chief Ragan devoted his career to making one of the largest universities in the country a safe and welcoming place for students, faculty, staff, and visitors.

Chief Ragan, Texas A&M Class of 1982, led our department with distinction and honor. Over the last four decades, he worked in a variety of positions, including:

• Patrol Officer

• Patrol Sergeant

• Police Captain

• Assistant Police Chief – 1984-2013

• Interim Police Chief – 2013

• Director and Chief of Police – 2013-2020

Chief Ragan was responsible for many accomplishments and developments in his career including the following:

• Led the Department to its initial accreditation by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement (CALEA) in 2014 and its first reaccreditation in 2017

• Added three K9 teams with expertise in explosives

• Established a “bait bike” program to reduce bicycle theft with dramatic results

• Implemented the Mobile Field Force Training in conjunction with local municipal and county law enforcement agencies

• Implemented various community outreach programs such as Coffee with a Cop and residence hall floor hall talks

• Approved the use of technology to advance the department in training, electronic ticket writers and license plate recognition

• Started the UPD Twitter account making it one of the most followed university police accounts in the nation with over 39,000 followers

Chief Ragan is devoted to law enforcement and has served his profession in many ways:

• Southwest Regional Director for the International Association of College Law Enforcement Administrators – 2014-2020

• Texas Association of College and University Police Administrators – President & Board Member

• Texas Police Chiefs Association Affiliates Representative for the Council of Texas A&M university Law Enforcement Administrators – 2017-2020

• Texas Engineering Extension Service Criminal Justice Academy Advisory Board – member

• International Association of Chiefs of Police – member

• Awarded the Texas Association of College and University Police Administrators Bill G. Daniels Outstanding Administrator Award

• Awarded Outstanding Crime Prevention Manager for four consecutive years by the Texas Crime Prevention Association

Chris Meyer, Associate Vice President of the Office of Safety and Security, stated that “Texas A&M and, in particular, the University Police Department have been blessed with more than 40 years of Mike Ragan’s professional career. His knowledge, experience and leadership will be greatly missed. We all wish him the very best in whatever he chooses as the next phase of his life.”