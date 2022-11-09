Texas A&M Police Chief Issues Statement About Recent Crimes Near The Campus

Texas A&M’s police chief issues a statement after fielding many calls and messages from the campus community and concerned parents following two sexual assaults in Bryan last weekend.

Chief Mike Johnson says they have increased foot patrols in and around student residential areas.

Johnson says a Code Maroon alert was not issued because that is used when there is an imminent life safety threat to the community.

UPD has also increased its security presence elsewhere on campus following last weekend’s criminal activity near campus.

College Station police made 31 arrests in the Northgate district Saturday night and early Sunday morning.