Texas A&M Police Arrest Two People On Charges Of Assaulting Demond Demas And A Relative On Campus

The day after suspended Texas A&M football player Demond Demas is arrested, he and a relative are the victims of assaults outside the university’s student services building.

University police say Demas and a relative were on their way to a university hearing regarding last weekend’s charge of assaulting his girlfriend.

According to UPD arrest reports, Demas was struck by Robert Ferguson with enough force that Demas fell to the ground. Demas said the blow he took did not leave bruising or marks.

Ferguson’s wife, Tiffany, is accused of hitting Demas’s relative in the face. Both women received medical treatment at the scene.

The Ferguson’s, who according to a police spokesman know Demas, were booked at the Brazos County jail on misdemeanor charges of assault by contact.

Robert Ferguson was a Aggie football receiver in 2000 who then spent seven seasons in the NFL.

There were no jail booking photos for Robert or Tiffany Ferguson at the time this article was published.