Texas A&M Police Arrest A Student For Carrying A Gun Without A License Inside A University Building

A Texas A&M student is arrested for possessing a gun inside a university building without a license.

The arrest report from university police (UPD) says on Thursday morning (February 15), two plainclothes detectives and three uniformed officers waited for the student to exit the Wehner Building.

Then they followed him to his car, where a handgun was found in his backpack.

That led to the arrest of 21 year old Aidan Toscano of San Antonio.

As of Friday afternoon (February 16), Toscano remains jailed in lieu of an $8,000 dollar bond.

Toscano was identified, according to UPD’s arrest report, during an officer’s investigation of deadly conduct taking place in the parking lot north of the A&M administration building.

A UPD spokesman tells WTAW News that the officer was told of a road rage incident where the victim said someone pointed a gun and threatened to kill him.

No injuries were reported.

The UPD spokesman says after they complete their investigation of the road rage incident, they will work with the district attorney’s office to seek any additional charges.