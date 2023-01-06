Texas A&M Officially Names Petrino as Offensive Coordinator

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M head football coach Jimbo Fisher announced the hiring of Bobby Petrino as the new Aggie offensive coordinator Friday afternoon. In 2021, ESPN ranked Petrino as one of the top college football coaches during the past 50 years and is noted for his offensive prowess.

“I am very happy to add Bobby as our offensive coordinator,” Fisher said. “I always had tremendous respect for him as a head coach, offensive coordinator and play caller. He is one of the best minds in college football. Bobby has a reputation for developing players and we are extremely excited to have him on our staff.”

Petrino most recently served as the head coach at FCS Missouri State (2020-22) and also adds FBS level experience as the head coach at Louisville (2003-06, 2014-18), Western Kentucky (2013) and Arkansas (2008-11), compiling a 119-56 record through 14 seasons. He took 11 of the teams to bowl games and finished in the top 25 seven times, with three top-six finishes (2004, 2006, 2011). Petrino tutored 2016 Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson.

In his first tenure with Louisville, Petrino compiled a 41-9 ledger which included an 11-1 record in 2004. That season, Louisville led the country in total offense (539.0) and scoring offense (49.8), while posting 50-or-more points in seven games and setting an NCAA record by scoring 55-or-more points in five straight games.

As the head coach at Arkansas (2008-11), Petrino fashioned a 34-17 overall mark with his final three seasons compiling a 29-10 record. His 2010 Arkansas squad reached the Sugar Bowl and the 2011 edition finished 11-2 with a No. 5 final national ranking after a Cotton Bowl victory.

In 2013, Petrino was the head coach at Western Kentucky and promptly led the team to an 8-4 record while setting a school record for total offense (5,502 yards).

Petrino also boasts NFL coaching experience, serving as the Atlanta Falcons’ head coach in 2007 and as an NFL offensive coordinator with the Jacksonville Jaguars (2001), while also working with Jaguar quarterbacks (1999-01).

At the collegiate level, Petrino has worked with quarterbacks, wide receivers and tight ends, and coordinated offenses for Idaho (1990-91), Arizona State (1992-93), Nevada Reno (1994), Utah State (1995-97), Louisville (1998) and Auburn (2002). He helped the Auburn Tigers to a 9-4 record and a 5-3 mark in the SEC, finishing No. 14 in the Associated Press Poll in 2002. Petrino worked with quarterback Jake Plummer at ASU before Plummer advanced to the NFL. At Nevada Reno, Petrino had the nation’s No. 2 passing and total offensive unit. As the offensive coordinator with the Utah State Aggies in 1996, Petrino set school records for total offense (468.5) and passing yards (317.5). His 1998 Louisville offense would lead the FBS in scoring and total offense.

Petrino is the son of legendary Carroll College coach Bob Petrino Sr. and the younger Petrino got his coaching start as a graduate assistant in 1983 for his father in Helena, Montana. After one season with Weber State as a graduate assistant, Petrino returned to coordinate the offense for Carroll College from 1985-86.

The younger Petrino played for his father at Carroll, twice earning NAIA All-America honors and helping lead the squad to three straight conference championships. He was named the league’s MVP in 1981 and 1982. He also played four years of basketball at Carroll while earning his degree in physical education with a minor in mathematics in 1983.

Story courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics Communications