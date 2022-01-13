Texas A&M Offering More Pandemic Services To Employees And Students

Texas A&M has announced offering more pandemic services to employees and students.

Starting Thursday (January 13, 2022), at-home COVID-19 test kits are available. This is in addition to the Aggie community having access to the more sensitive PCR COVID-19 tests at one of several Curative on-campus kiosks.

Click HERE to be directed to more information about at-home test kids for Texas A&M employees and students.

A&M also announced no-cost pandemic vaccination clinics for employees and students on January 14 and January 21 from noon until 4 p.m. No scheduling is required, but organizers of the event in the Rudder Theater complex exhibit hall are urging people to be in line no later than 3 p.m. to ensure receiving a vaccine.

Click HERE to be directed to more information about January 14 and 21 pandemic vaccination clinics for Texas A&M employees and students.