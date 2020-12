Texas A&M freshman offensive lineman Chris Morris was arrested on December 22nd for evading arrest with a motor vehicle and reckless driving in Burleson County.

The story was first reported by KBTX.

Morris, who was apprehended on Highway 21 north of Giddings, was later released on $6,500 bond.

The Memphis, TN, product has yet to play in a game for the Aggies and will not be traveling with the team for January 2nd’s Orange Bowl match-up against North Carolina.