Texas A&M Men’s Tennis Wraps Up Sherwood Intercollegiate

Credit to 12thman.com

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – The No. 19 Texas A&M men’s tennis team concluded play at the Sherwood Intercollegiate at the Sherwood Country Club on Monday to open the spring season. Brayden Michna earned MVP honors after going 3-0 during the tournament.

The Maroon & White competed against No. 7 USC, UCLA, and California in both singles and doubles play during the three-day invitational.

“I thought we got out of the tournament just what we needed,” head coach Steve Denton said. “Lots of early season matches to knock the rust off. We performed well in singles. We still have some work to do to solidify our doubles. All in all, I thought we had a very solid tournament. Congrats to Brayden Michna who was named MVP in the tournament after going 3-0 this weekend.”

In the first action of the spring on Saturday, the Aggies went 7-3 in singles play. JC Roddick earned the first win of the day for A&M, defeating Govind Nanda from UCLA, 7(7)-6(4), 6-3. Giulio Perego continued the winning streak with a 6-3, 6-1 victory against Gianluca Ballotta. Luke Casper also won in straight sets, securing a win versus Aadarsh Tripathi of the Bruins 6-3, 7(7)-6-4. During doubles play, A&M went 3-2 against UCLA with Lathan Skrobarcek and Kenner Taylor earning a pivotal win over Ballotta/Tripathi, 6-2.

Texas A&M had an undefeated day on Sunday, going 9-0 in singles play on day two of the tournament. Freshmen Michna, Tiago Pires and Skrobarcek earned their first singles wins of their Aggie careers. All three won in straight sets against their Cal opponents. In doubles competition, Grant Lothringer and Michna posted a victory against the Golden Bears’ Irwanto/Schiffman 6-2.

The Maroon & White concluded the tournament with play against No. 7 USC on Monday. Raphael Perot and Togan Tokac posted a 6-4 win against USC’s Weststrate/Makk to start the day. Michna earned the first singles victory of the day, defeating Samuel Rubell 6-3, 5-7, 11-9. Pires went toe-to-toe with USC’s Volodymyr Iakubenko and won 4-6, 6-3, 10-7.

The Aggies return to the court on Wednesday, Jan. 17 for a dual match at UCLA.

TOURNAMENT RESULTS

Sherwood Collegiate Cup

Sherwood Country Club – Los Angeles

SINGLES COMPETITION

Day 1

JC Roddick (Texas A&M) def. Govind Nanda (UCLA) 7(7)-6(4), 6-3

Togan Tokac (Texas A&M) def. Giacomo Revelli (UCLA) 4-6, 6-2, 6-0

Giulio Perego (Texas A&M) def. Gianluca Ballotta (UCLA) 6-3, 6-1

Luke Casper (Texas A&M) def. Aadarsh Tripathi (UCLA) 6-3, 7(7)-6(4)

Spencer Johnson (UCLA) def. Tiago Pires (Texas A&M) 7(7)-6(3), 6-3

Brayden Michna (Texas A&M) def. Emon Van Loben Sels (UCLA) 6-3, 6(3)-7(7), 6-3

Azuma Visaya (UCLA) def. Lathan Skrobarcek (Texas A&M) 6-2, 1-6, 7(7)-6(5)

Timothy Li (UCLA) def. Kenner Taylor (Texas A&M) 6-4, 6(4)-7(7), 6-2

Grant Lothringer (Texas A&M) def. John Kim (Cal) 6-1, 3-6, 6-3

Ethan Silva (Texas A&M) def. Ethan Schiffman (Cal) 6-3, 7(7)-6(5)

DOUBLES COMPETITION

Day 1

Grant Lothringer/Ethan Silva (Texas A&M) def. Jonathan Irwanto/John Kim (Cal) 6-4

Spencer Johnson/Timothy Li (UCLA) def. Giulio Perego/Togan Tokac (Texas A&M) 6-2

Luke Casper/JC Roddick (Texas A&M) def. Giacomo Revelli/Emon Van Loben Sels (UCLA) 6-4

Jeffrey Fradkin/Govind Nanda (UCLA) def. Raphael Perot/Tiago Pires (Texas A&M) 7-5

Lathan Skrobarcek/Kenner Taylor (Texas A&M) def. Gianluca Ballotta/Aadarsh Tripathi (UCLA) 6-2

SINGLES COMPETITION

Day 2

Ethan Silva (Texas A&M) def. Lucas Magnaudet (Cal) 6-0, 4-6, 6-1

Raphael Perot (Texas A&M) def. Carl Emil Overbeck (Cal) 6-2, 6-4

JC Roddick (Texas A&M) def. Ryder Jackson (Cal) 6-4, 4-6, 6-2

Giulio Perego (Texas A&M) def. Alex Chang (Cal) 6-2, 6-3

Brayden Michna (Texas A&M) def. Jonathan Irwanto (Cal) 6-3, 6-3

Togan Tokac (Texas A&M) def. Derrick Chen (Cal) 6-2, 6-1

Tiago Pires (Texas A&M) def. John Kim (Cal) 6-0, 6-4

Grant Lothringer (Texas A&M) def. Ethan Schiffman (Cal) 7-5, 6-4

Lathan Skrobarcek (Texas A&M) def. Michael Wright (Cal) 6-3, 6-0

DOUBLES COMPETITION

Day 2

Grant Lothringer/Brayden Michna (Texas A&M) def. Jonathan Irwanto/Ethan Schiffman (Cal) 6-2

Lathan Skrobarcek/Kenner Taylor (Texas A&M) def. Alex Aney/John Kim (Cal) 6-3

Derrick Chen/Timofey Stepanov (Cal) def. Raphael Perot/Tiago Pires (Texas A&M) 6-2

Alex Chang/Mikey Wright (Cal) def. Giulio Perego/JC Roddick (Texas A&M) 6-3

Ryder Jackson/Carl Emil Overbeck (Cal) def. Luke Casper/Togan Tokac (Texas A&M) 7-5

SINGLES COMPETITON

Day 3

Ethan Silva (Texas A&M) def. Alex Aney (Cal) 6-0, 6-3

Lucas Magnaudet (Cal) def. Kenner Taylor (Texas A&M) 7-5, 7-6(7)

Ethan Schiffman (Cal) def. Lathan Skrobarcek (Texas A&M) 5-7, 7-6(5), 10-5

Peter Makk (USC) def. Giulio Perego (Texas A&M) 7-5, 6-3

Karl Lee (USC) def. Togan Tokac (Texas A&M) 6-1, 1-6, 1-4

Brayden Michna (Texas A&M) def. Samuel Rubell (USC) 6-3, 5-7, 11-9

Lodewijk Weststrate (USC) def. Grant Lothringer (Texas A&M) 7-6(4), 7-3

Tiago Pires (Texas A&M) def. Volodymyr Iakubenko (USC) 4-6, 6-3, 10-7

DOUBLES COMPETITION

Day 3

John Kim/Mikey Wright (Cal) def. Grant Lothringer/Kenner Taylor (Texas A&M) 6-3

Alex Aney/Alex Chang (Cal) def. Brayden Michna/Ethan Silva (Texas A&M) 6-1

Karl Lee/Niroop Vallabhaneni (USC) def. Giulio Perego/Tiago Pires (Texas A&M) 6-2

Volodymyr Iakubenko/Samuel Rubell (USC) def. Luke Casper/JC Roddick (Texas A&M) 6-3

Raphael Perot/Togan Tokac (Texas A&M) def. Peter Makk/Lodewijk Weststrate (USC) 6-4