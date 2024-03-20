Texas A&M Men’s Tennis Sweeps SEC Weekly Honors

News release from Texas A&M Athletics:

BIRMINGHAM – Texas A&M’s JC Roddick and Tiago Pires were named SEC Men’s Player of the Week and SEC Co-Freshman of the Week, respectively, after helping the Aggies pick up two conference wins, including an upset win over then No. 8 Tennessee, the league announced Wednesday.

The honor marked Roddick’s second-consecutive player of the week honor. The San Antonio native is the first Aggie to be named SEC Player of the Week in back-to-back weeks in program history. He started off the week with his fifth ranked singles win of the year, taking down No. 17 Cannon Kingsley of No. 1 Ohio State in straight sets. The junior continued with another victory over Tennessee’s No. 23 Shunsuke Mitsui, which helped the Aggies secure the 5-2 triumph against the Volunteers. Roddick ended the week on a high note with his seventh ranked win of the season, getting the better of No. 82 Thomas Paulsell of Georgia. The junior is on a six-match winning streak and has not dropped a set in singles since March 8.

The freshman earned his second SEC weekly award of the season. Pires won a pivotal doubles match with partner Kenner Taylor against then No. 8 Tennessee, which helped the Aggies earn the first point of the match and the momentum. Pires then clinched the match for A&M with a ranked win over the Volunteers’ No. 94 Filip Pieczonka in a three-set thriller. Pires also secured the match against Georgia in another three-set battle against Cyrus Mahjoob. The freshman is the seventh A&M freshman to garner multiple SEC Freshman of the Week honors.

Pires and Roddick have Texas A&M (16-4, 5-1 SEC) ranked 10th in the country and second in the SEC standings.

The Maroon & White travel to Lexington to take on the No. 5 Kentucky Wildcats (14-2, 5-0 SEC) Friday, March 22 at 4 p.m. to see who will hold the top spot in the SEC standings.