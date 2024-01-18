Texas A&M Men’s Tennis Gets Win Over UCLA

Credit to 12thman.com

LOS ANGELES – The No. 19 Texas A&M men’s tennis team defeated the UCLA Bruins, 4-3, on Wednesday at the Los Angeles Tennis Center.

“Always tough to win on the road,” head coach Steve Denton said. “I thought our doubles was excellent, that set the tempo of the match. JC being down 4-1 in the tiebreaker and then coming back was a huge lift for us. Tiago turned the tables on his opponent, Johnson from Sherwood by playing an inspired match in his first dual match. What a feeling for him to clinch today in his collegiate debut. Very proud of the team effort today!”

The Maroon & White got off to a hot start with Giulio Perego/Togan Tokac taking down Timothy Li/Giacomo Revelli on court 1 (6-1). Luke Casper/JC Roddick continued the momentum and secured the doubles point as they beat Alexander Hoogmartens/Govind Nanda on court 2 (6-3).

UCLA responded in singles, securing the first point, but the Aggies went on a run that was sparked by Giulio Perego on court 4. He won in straight sets against Aadarsh Tripathi (6-4, 6-4). No. 109 JC Roddick came back from behind and defeated Alexander Hoogmartens on court 2 (7(7)-6(4), 6-1) and then freshman Tiago Pires clinched the match for the Maroon & White as he dominated Spencer Johnson on court 5 (6-4, 6-3).

The Aggies return to the court when they travel to Atlanta on Thursday, Jan. 25 for a dual match at Georgia Southern.

TEAM NOTES

Steve Denton secured his 348th career win.

Freshman Tiago Pires won the first match of his Aggie career.

Texas A&M secured the first road win of the season.

MATCH STATS

Singles

Perot – Nanda (5-7, 6-3)

No. 109 Roddick Def. Hoogmartens (7(7)-6(4))

Tokac – Revelli (2-6, 3-6)

Perego Def. Tripathi (6-4, 6-4)

Pires Def. Johnson (6-4, 6-3)

No. 93 Casper – No. 121 Ballotta (4-6, 6-3, 0-1)

Doubles

Perego/Tokac Def. Li/Revelli (6-1)

Casper/Roddick Def. Hoogmartens/Nanda (6-3)

Perot/Pires – Johnson/Sels (4-3)