Texas A&M Men’s Tennis Drops 4-2 Decision to No. 3 Baylor

By: Brad Marquardt, Assistant AD/Athletics Communications

WACO, Texas – The No. 25 Texas A&M men’s tennis team dropped a hard-fought 4-2 decision to No. 3 Baylor in the second round of the NCAA Championships on Saturday at the Hurd Tennis Center on the campus of Baylor University.

With the loss, the Aggies fell to 22-14 and the team portion of the 2021-22 season ended. The Aggies will continue their season in the individual singles and doubles competition at the NCAA Championships May 23-28 in Champaign, Illinois.

“They jumped on us, but we worked our way back into the match,” head coach Steve Denton said. “I was pleased with the effort. The guys fought really well. We had a bunch of three-setters against one of the best teams in the country. It’s kind of been the story of this season for us. We’re a little green still, but I felt like we battled. They were a little too tough for us there in the end. We succumbed to a really good team, but I’m proud of the team and the effort they gave.”

The Aggies fell behind 2-0, but rallied to knot the team score at 2-all with singles wins from freshman Guilio Perego and sophomore Raphael Perot. Perego delivered a 6-4, 6-4 win over Baylor’s Finn Bass, while Perot steamrolled No. 36 Matias Soto, 4-6, 6-1, 6-2, after dropping the first set.

RESULTS

Texas A&M vs Baylor

5/7/2022 at Waco, Texas

(Hurd Tennis Center)

#3 Baylor 4, #25 Texas A&M 2

Singles competition

1. #5 Adrian Boitan (BU) def. #32 Noah Schachter (TAMU) 7-5, 3-6, 6-4

2. Raphael Perot (TAMU) def. #36 Matias Soto (BU) 4-6, 6-1, 6-2

3. #73 Sven Lah (BU) vs. Guido Marson (TAMU) 6-4, 3-6, 4-3, unfinished

4. Giulio Perego (TAMU) def. Finn Bass (BU) 6-4, 6-4

5. #58 Tadeas Paroulek (BU) def. Luke Casper (TAMU) 5-7, 6-2, 6-3

6. Juampi Mazzuchi (BU) def. Austin Abbrat (TAMU) 6-2, 6-2

Doubles competition

1. #3 Finn Bass/Sven Lah (BU) def. #14 Kenner Taylor/Noah Schachter (TAMU) 6-3

2. #9 Matias Soto/Juampi Mazzuchi (BU) def. Stefan Storch/Austin Abbrat (TAMU) 6-2

3. Adrian Boitan/Tadeas Paroulek (BU) vs. Raphael Perot/Giulio Perego (TAMU) 5-1, unfinished

Match Notes:

Texas A&M 22-14; National ranking #25

Baylor 28-3; National ranking #3

Order of finish: Doubles (1,2); Singles (6,4,2,5,1)