Texas A&M Men’s Golf Wins Louisiana Classics

News release from Texas A&M Athletics:

LAFAYETTE – The Texas A&M men’s golf team dominated the par-72, 6,898 Oakbourne Country Club Tuesday afternoon, finishing off a 17-stroke victory in the Louisiana Classics, the Aggies’ third consecutive title at the event.

Starting the day with a one-stroke lead, Phichaksn Maichon left the field in his wake in a tournament-record eight-stroke victory. He logged his second bogeyless round of the tournament with seven birdies in the final round for a 7-under 65. Maichon’s 18-under 198 tied the Louisiana Classics record set by former teammate Sam Bennett in 2022. Michigan’s Hunter Thomson finished in second place at 10-under 206. It marked Maichon’s second career collegiate victory adding to his 2023 Bearkat Invitational title.

Texas A&M posted Tuesday’s best round at 13-under 275, completing tournament play at 31-under 833. Sam Houston, the only other team to break par in the final round, was runner-up at 14-under 850.

Daniel Rodrigues joined Maichon on the Louisiana Classics All-Tournament Team. He posted Tuesday’s third-lowest score at 4-under 68 to move into fourth place at 6-under 210.

Jaime Montojo carded a 10th place showing. His even 72 round Tuesday closed out his 3-under 213 tournament.

Vishnu Sadagopan fired a 2-under 70 Tuesday to move up 30 spots. He finished tied for 18th place at 1-over 217. Michael Heidelbaugh also finished in the 18th place grouping as the entire Maroon & White five finished top 20 on the day.

Playing as an individual, Aaron Pounds shot up 26 spots on the leaderboard the final day with his 2-under 70. He finished the tournament tied for 26th at 2-over 218. Jake Maggert closed out the Aggies in the field at 8-over 224.

Texas A&M Quotes

Head Coach Brian Kortan

On the Tuesday’s round

“They didn’t finish off yesterday like they wanted to. They were a little grumpy. Dinner didn’t taste quite as good as they wanted it to taste and not a lot of words were spoken. I don’t think Roddy (Daniel Rodrigues) who made a triple on his last hole of round two said a word until this morning at some point. They did a heck of a job. They brought a log of energy and focus. It was a great effort. A great job.”

On Phichaksn Maichon’s play…

“He can get in those modes where he can just strike it. This week was one of those weeks. I don’t think he missed but a handful of greens. He made load of birdies over the 54 holes. When you get a guy doing that the other guys feel it and they want to do their part and we had a really great effort.”