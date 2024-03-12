Texas A&M Men’s Golf Leads Louisiana Classics

News release from Texas A&M Athletics:

LAFAYETTE – The Texas A&M men’s golf team posted a two-round tally of 18-under 558 to end Monday in first place at the Louisiana Classics.

The Aggies tamed the par-72, 6,898-yard Oakbourne Country Club in the opening round to the tune of a 12-under 276, building a seven-stroke lead. The Maroon & White maintained that lead through the afternoon’s 6-under 282 round. Fellow SEC squad LSU owns an 11-under 565 with Michigan in third place at 6-under 570.

Phichaksn Maichon paces the field with an 11-under 133. He hit all 18 greens in regulation in the morning round to post an 8-under 64. He tied William Paysse’s record for the lowest first round score at the tournament and it matched his collegiate career-best. Michigan’s Hunter Thomson is one stroke back at 10-under 134.

Jaime Montojo ended the day tied for 10th place at 3-under 141 with rounds of 70 and 71. Daniel Rodrigues and Michael Heidelbaugh are one stroke back tied for 14th place. Vishnu Sadagopan rounded out the Aggie fivesome with a 3-over 147.

The Aggies have a pair of freshmen playing as individuals with Jake Maggert in 28th place at 1-over 145 and Aaron Pounds posting a 4-over 148.

Texas A&M looks for its third straight Louisiana Classics title with Tuesday’s final round starting at 9:09 a.m.

For the most up-to-date information on Texas A&M men’s golf follow the Aggies on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Texas A&M Quotes

Head Coach Brian Kortan

On the battling through a long two-round day…

“It ends up being about a 12-hour day at the golf course. You have to stick to it and have some endurance and then some patience. No matter how well or how bad things are going, you still got a lot of golf so you have to pay attention, stay disciplined and execute the game plan the way we talk about it.”

On Phichaksn Maichon’s play…

“He had a great round to start the day and did a pretty good job following that up this afternoon. All our guys did a pretty good job this afternoon. We maybe could have made a few more putts and been a little more tidy, but all-in-all, we’re in good position to have a great tournament.”