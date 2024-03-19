Texas A&M Men’s Golf in Fourth Headed to Final Round

News release from Texas A&M Athletics:

HUMBLE, Texas – Joe Stover of the Texas A&M men’s golf team is in fourth place after Monday’s two rounds of action in the All-American Individual Tournament at the Golf Club of Houston.

Stover opened with a 2-over 74 in the morning and followed with a 1-under 71. He enters Tuesday’s final round just one stroke behind the lead trio of Texas Tech’s Charlie Delong and Tim Wiedemeyer and Baylor’s Zach Heffernan who own even 144 tallies.

Texas A&M also sent freshmen Jake Maggert and Jack Usner to compete at the par-72, 7,508-yard Member Course.

Maggert followed up an opening round 8-over 80 with his collegiate career-best 3-under 69 to sit in a tie for 11th place at 5-over. He led all golfers with six birdies in the second round. Usner is two strokes back tied for 16th place in the 40-golfer field at 7-over 151 (77-74).

Final round action begins at 8 a.m. Tuesday.