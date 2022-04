Texas A&M guard Hassan Diarra entered the NCAA transfer portal Thursday.

The sophomore from Queens, N.Y. appeared in all 40 games for the Aggies in 2021-22, averaging 6.2 points and 1.8 rebounds per contest.

Diarra also played a key role in the team’s late season run that saw it advance to the SEC Tournament Championship game and the NIT Title match.

The Maroon & White finished with a 27-13 overall record in Coach Buzz Williams’ third year.