Texas A&M Men’s Basketball’s Conference Slate Announced

Story by Evan Roberts, Texas A&M Athletics Communications

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Texas A&M men’s basketball team learned its 18-game 2023 conference slate and begin play Jan. 4, the Southeastern Conference announced Wednesday.

The Aggies’ home schedule includes contests against LSU (Jan. 7), Missouri (Jan. 11), Florida (Jan. 18), Vanderbilt (Jan. 28), Georgia (Feb. 4), Auburn (Feb. 7), Arkansas (Feb. 15), Tennessee (Feb. 21) and Alabama (March 4).

Additionally, the Maroon & White face Florida (Jan. 4), South Carolina (Jan. 14), Kentucky (Jan. 21), Auburn (Jan. 25), Arkansas (Jan. 31), LSU (Feb. 11), Missouri (Feb. 18), Mississippi State (Feb. 25) and Ole Miss (Feb. 28) on the road.

The SEC Tournament is slated for March 8-12 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

Tip times and TV designations will be announced at a later date.

