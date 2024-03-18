Texas A&M Men’s Basketball Selected as No. 9 Seed in NCAA Tournament

News release from Texas A&M Athletics:

INDIANAPOLIS – Texas A&M is headed to March Madness as the No. 9 seed in the South Region of the NCAA Tournament as the selection committee revealed the field of 68 for the 2024 Division I Men’s Basketball Championship on Sunday.

The Aggies (20-14) earned an at-large bid in the South Region and will face No. 8-seed Nebraska (23-10) on Friday, March 22 at the FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee.

The winner of the game will face the Houston-Longwood winner on Sunday, March 24 with a trip to the South Regional at the American Airlines Center in Dallas on the line.

TEXAS A&M NCAA NOTABLES

Texas A&M is making back-to-back trips to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in more than a decade. The only other time the Aggies have made NCAA trips in consecutive seasons was 2006-11 when they made six straight trips.

The 2023-24 Aggies are Williams’ 10th team advancing to the NCAA Tournament.

Williams holds a 10-9 record in the NCAA Tournament.

Texas A&M will be making its 16th overall appearance in the NCAA Tournament, as the Aggies hold a 13-16 record in the big dance.

A&M’s NCAA appearances (16): 1951, 1964, 1969**, 1975, 1980**, 1987, 2006*, 2007**, 2008*, 2009*, 2010*, 2011*, 2016**, 2018, 2023, 2024 (* 2nd round / ** Sweet Sixteen)

A&M’s tournament seeding history: #3 (2007, 2016), #5 (2010), #6 (1980), #7 (2011, 2018, 2023), #9 (2008, 2009, 2024), #12 (1987, 2006)

Nebraska and Texas A&M were both members of the Big 12 Conference with the Cornhuskers holding a 12-8 advantage in the all-time series. The most recent meeting was in 2011 with the Cornhuskers tallying a 57-48 in Lincoln, Nebraska.