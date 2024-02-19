Texas A&M Men’s Basketball Prepares for Arkansas Challenge

Credit to Brad Marquardt | Assistant Athletics Director for Athletics Communications – 12thman.com

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION – The Texas A&M men’s basketball team seeks to get back on the winning track against old Southwest Conference foe Arkansas at 6 p.m. on Tuesday at Reed Arena. The Aggies are coming off a pair of SEC road losses to Vanderbilt and Alabama.

The Razorbacks hold a substantial 107-61 advantage in the all-time series, but the Aggies lead 40-38 in games contested in Bryan-College Station. In SEC play, UA leads 12-10, with the Aggies winning seven of nine games in BCS.

In the Buzz Williams era, the Aggies are 5-5 vs. the Hogs, including a 3-0 mark at Reed Arena.

PARKING REMINDER

Texas A&M Athletics encourages fans to arrive early and have patience for the expected traffic and parking congestion around Reed Arena for Tuesday’s 6 p.m. tipoff.

PROMOTIONS UPDATE

SHIRT GIVEAWAY PROVIDED BY MAROON OUT: Shirts provided by the Maroon Out organization will be available for the first 3,000 fans to the game located on the concourse at each entry point.

AGGIE BASKETBALL FAN ZONE: Located at the North entry of Reed Arena, the Fan Zone includes games, giveaways, and activities for the whole family! For ALL fans opening one hour prior to tip-off.

TV/RADIO INFORMATION

The game will be televised by ESPN with Karl Ravech (play-by-play), Jimmy Dykes (analyst) and Marty Smith (reporter) on the call.

The matchup airs on the Texas A&M Radio Network, locally on 1620 AM/94.5 FM or worldwide on the 12th Man Mobile App with Andrew Monaco and Dr. John Thornton describing the action.

SEC LEADERS IN QUAD 1 WINS

The Aggies lead the SEC with six NET Quadrant 1 victories in 2023-24 (6-5 overall). The only DI teams with more are projected No. 1 seeds: Purdue and UConn (9), Houston (8) and Arizona (7).

Texas A&M’s Q1 wins are over Tennessee (current No. 6), Iowa State (8), Kentucky (22), Florida (28), SMU (34) and Ohio State (64).

TRENDS AND NOTABLES

The Aggies are shooting 43.4 FG% over the past six games, compared to 32.9% in its first six league games.

With a string of six games with at least nine FT misses in the not-so-distant past, the Aggies have converted 77.4% of their FTs over the past four games, including a 17-for-17 effort vs. Vandy on 2/13.

The Aggies have committed fewer fouls than their opponents in 9-of-12 SEC games and are fourth in the league in fouls/G (16.8).

The M&W rank No. 2 in turnovers at 9.8/G in league games. Texas A&M is 1-4 when it doesn’t win the turnover battle in SEC play.

The Aggies are 12-2 in games when Tyrece Radford hits the 20-point plateau since his arrival in 2021-22. Similarly, the Aggies are 17-11 when “Boots” scores less than 10 points (4-5 against SEC teams).

Radford has hit over 50.0 FG% in five straight games while attempting at least 10 shots in each game.

Radford just completed the most prolific five-game scoring streak of his career with a 22.8 average (114 points), including four 20-point plus efforts.

Wade Taylor IV is one of just two players in DI with 50+ 3-pointers (63), assists (91), steals (52), defensive rebounds (81) and free throws made (117). The other player is Montana State guard Robert Ford III.

Henry Coleman III is returning to form after suffering an injury against Kentucky on 1/13. He has contributed double-digit points the past two games.

Sixth-Man of the Year candidate Andersson Garcia logged his 10th game with at least 12 rebounds and ninth game with six or more offensive boards vs. ALA.

The 6-foot-7 Garcia is tied with 7-foot-4 defending National POTY Zach Edey for the national lead in offensive rebounds/G at 4.6. Garcia has 24 more offensive rebounds than anyone else in the SEC play.