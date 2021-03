Texas A&M Men’s Basketball returned to the court for the first time in over a month Wednesday night, and it showed, as the Aggies fell to Mississippi State, 63-57.

Emmanuel Miller scored 24 points and grabbed 13 rebounds for the Maroon & White, which hadn’t taken the court since January 30th due to COVID-19.

With the loss, they fall to 8-8 overall and 2-7 in SEC play.

A&M will wrap up the regular season this Saturday at No. 12 Arkansas