Texas A&M Men’s Basketball Announces Non-Conference Schedule

Story by Evan Roberts, Texas A&M Athletics Communications

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M men’s basketball announced its non-conference slate which features seven games inside Reed Arena, the Myrtle Beach Invitational and a trio of marquee matchups away from home.

Following the Maroon & White’s lone exhibition against Texas A&M-Kingsville on Nov. 4, the Aggies open the regular season against UL-Monroe on Nov. 7 before hosting Abilene Christian on Nov. 11.

As previously announced, A&M competes in the Myrtle Beach Invitational on Nov. 17, 18 and 20, and is joined by Boise State, Charlotte, Colorado, Loyola Chicago, UMass, Murray State and Tulsa. The tournament will be played at the HTC Center on the campus of Coastal Carolina.

Texas A&M travels to the Windy City to take on DePaul at Wintrust Arena on Nov. 25 before returning to Reed Arena to square off against SMU on Nov. 30. The Aggies then take on Boise State at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, on Dec. 3.

The Aggies and Oregon State battle for the fourth time in five years on Dec. 11 as the Beavers return to Bryan-College Station, before the Maroon & White square off at Memphis on Dec. 17.

The Maroon & White host Wofford on Dec. 20 before closing out the non-conference slate with home games against Northwestern State and Prairie View A&M on Dec. 27 and Dec. 30, respectively.

The 18-game conference schedule will be announced at a later date.

Season tickets for the upcoming 2022-23 men’s basketball season can be purchased online at www.12thmanfoundation.com.

2022 Texas A&M Non-Conference Schedule

Date Opponent

Nov. 4 TAMU-Kingsville (Exh.)

Nov. 7 UL-Monroe

Nov. 11 Abilene Christian

Nov. 17-20 Myrtle Beach Invitational

Nov. 25 at DePaul

Nov. 30 SMU

Dec. 3 vs. Boise State (Fort Worth, Texas)

Dec. 11 Oregon State

Dec. 17 at Memphis

Dec. 20 Wofford

Dec. 27 Northwestern State

Dec. 30 Prairie View A&M