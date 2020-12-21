Texas A&M Men top Wofford behind Miller’s 16 points, 8 rebounds

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) _ Emanuel Miller had 16 points and eight rebounds, freshman Hassan Diarra added 14 points and Texas A&M beat Wofford 70-52. Diarra beat the halftime buzzer with a 3-pointer from the wing to give Texas A&M a 29-28 lead, and the Aggies led the rest of the way. Wofford was within 55-46 but Texas A&M answered with a 12-0 run _ with scoring from four different players _ to seal it. Miller, who has three double-doubles with at least 20 points this season, made 10 of 13 free throws.

Freshman Max Klesmit scored 14 points, making four 3-pointers, for Wofford.