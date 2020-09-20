Texas A&M Linebacker Opts Out of 2020 Season

Texas A&M junior linebacker Anthony Hines III has decided to opt out of the 2020 season. The decision comes less than a week before the Aggies’ season opener against Vanderbilt at Kyle Field.

Hines, a product from Plano East High School (Plano, TX), started all 13 games for the Aggies in 2019, finishing second on the team with 73 tackles.

He becomes the fifth Aggie to opt out this season, joining quarterback James Foster, wide receiver Jhamon Ausbon and defensive backs Elijah Blades and Derrick Tucker.