Texas A&M Leaders Visits The College Station City Council To Address Off Campus Rental Housing Violations

Texas A&M’s vice president for student affairs (VPSA) asks the College Station city council for an amnesty period to stop fining students who violate the rental housing ordinance by having more than four unrelated occupants.

Joe Ramirez says most incoming freshman for next fall have already signed leases, and are unaware of the city ordinance.

Ramirez told the council that he became aware of the ordinance after hearing from students who had been fined.

Councilman William Wright said this is a “pervasive” problem. Wright shared conversations he overheard involving students who believe they can have as many roommates as they want.

A&M’s student body president, Case Harris, estimated “90 percent or above” of students are holding what councilman Bob Yancy described was “a bona fide lease from the investor/owner”.

The VPSA also announced that the university is bring back an office for students to learn more about off-campus student housing.

Ramirez says next year’s freshman class at A&M will be another record of between 13,000 and 14,000.

Click below for comments from the March 9, 2023 College Station city council meeting.

